Statement on Bill C-18

I am sure you have all heard by now that both Meta and Google are threatening our survival by deciding to not allow Canadian news media on their platforms. This is a reaction to Bill C-18, the Online News Act, which at our 2022-2023 annual general meeting, the CUP membership voted in favour of pursuing positive financial outcomes should the bill be passed.

As a result of this decision, in May, our Vice-President and Director of Operations appeared before the Senate Steering Committee on Transport and Communications to talk about the effects that Bill C-18 would have on student publications. This appearance seemed to be successful, and we received lots of great feedback from the other parties involved.

We are extremely concerned by Meta and Google’s decision to censor media in a time when we need it most. Andrew Mrozowski, President

CUP is committed to advocating for our membership. As updates continue to roll out, you can be sure of one thing: Canadian University Press will continue to meet with government officials and other key players to ensure the voices of our membership are being heard.

In the meantime, we encourage you to engage with your favourite student media sources on alternative social media platforms, subscribe to their newsletter or follow student-journalists directly.

We all know the media industry is changing. However, our members’ dedication to sharing local news and informing their communities has not and will not.

Whatever the future holds, we’re stronger together. Andrew Mrozowski, President