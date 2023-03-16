Erratum: JHM 2023

About a month after the JHM Awards Ceremony, it came to the Canadian University Press’ attention that there was a communication error in the results announced for the Investigative Reporting Award category. The following article should have been awarded as a winner:

UTM professor violated sexual harassment policy, failed to respect supervisory boundaries, Nawa Tahir, The Varsity

The mistake was due to an administrative error and was identified through a re-examination of the results by the judges of the category. We assure you that we take this matter very seriously and are committed to ensuring that such mistakes do not happen in the future.

The Canadian University Press would like to express its regret for any inconvenience caused to the award winners and to the community.

Please be aware that the two previously awarded winners—who were finalists for the category—are invited to keep the award they have been given and will remain considered as winners of the award.

Thank you for your great participation in this year’s JHM Awards edition, and we are looking forward to another year of exceptional student journalism!

Environ un mois après la cérémonie de remise des prix JHMs, il a été porté à l’attention de la Presse universitaire canadienne qu’il y avait une erreur de communication dans les résultats annoncés pour la catégorie du Prix du reportage d’investigation. L’article suivant aurait dû être récompensé :

UTM professor violated sexual harassment policy, failed to respect supervisory boundaries, Nawa Tahir, The Varsity

L’erreur est due à une erreur de communication et a été identifiée lors du réexamen des résultats par les juges de la catégorie. Nous vous assurons que nous prenons cette affaire très au sérieux et que nous nous engageons à faire en sorte que de telles erreurs ne se reproduisent plus à l’avenir.

La Presse université canadienne tient à exprimer ses regrets pour les désagréments causés aux lauréats et à la communauté.

Veuillez noter que les deux lauréats précédents – qui étaient finalistes pour la catégorie – sont invités à conserver le prix qui leur a été décerné et resteront considérés comme des lauréats du prix.

Nous vous remercions pour votre participation à l’édition des prix JHMs de cette année et nous nous réjouissons de cette nouvelle année de journalisme étudiant exceptionnel !